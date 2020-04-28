GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,187.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.42. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

