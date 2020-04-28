GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $4.90 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

