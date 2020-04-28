GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $296,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Facebook stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.