GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

