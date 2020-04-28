GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

