GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $242,983.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $369,074. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

