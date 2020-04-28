Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $2.25. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 45,704 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

