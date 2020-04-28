Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.55, approximately 113,665 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 134,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $381.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

