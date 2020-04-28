Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 745 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 745 ($9.80) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 522 ($6.87).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 415.36 ($5.46) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.68.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Insiders sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610 over the last ninety days.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

