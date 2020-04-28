Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€550.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €550.00 ($639.53) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($622.09) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($529.07) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €556.36 ($646.93).

Shares of KER opened at €464.85 ($540.52) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €453.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €522.17.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

