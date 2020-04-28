Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Orion Energy Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 250,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital raised Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

