Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 8,380 Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of resTORbio worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in resTORbio by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of resTORbio by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of resTORbio by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in resTORbio during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. resTORbio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

resTORbio stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.00. resTORbio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

resTORbio Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

