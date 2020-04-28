Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Energous worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energous by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WATT opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Energous Corp has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

