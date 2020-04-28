Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41). HC2 had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

