Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 98.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,684 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 216,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

