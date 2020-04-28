Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $158.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.26. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

