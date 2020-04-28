Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $25,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,883,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

