Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of GMRE opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.88 million, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

