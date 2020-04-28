Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Up 5.5%

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.35, 198,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 246,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
