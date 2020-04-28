Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Up 5.5%

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.35, 198,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 246,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.