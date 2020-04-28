Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of El Pollo LoCo worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOCO stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $379.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

