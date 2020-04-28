Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,320,248 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,320,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Teekay Tankers worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of TNK opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

