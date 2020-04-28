Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Ellison purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,302 shares of company stock worth $92,836. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.23. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

