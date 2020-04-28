Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of SI-Bone worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,917.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock valued at $239,435. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

