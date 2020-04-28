Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,782 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $72.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michael C. Franson bought 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

