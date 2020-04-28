Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,412 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 645,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,927 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

STXB opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,188 shares of company stock worth $484,865 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

