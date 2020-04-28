Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,404 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Collectors Universe by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Collectors Universe by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Collectors Universe by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collectors Universe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

