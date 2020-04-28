Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Hurco Companies worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURC stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th.

Several research firms have recently commented on HURC. TheStreet lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

