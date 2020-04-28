Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AGS stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

