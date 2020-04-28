Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.