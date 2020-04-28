Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Brightcove worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brightcove by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Brightcove Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

