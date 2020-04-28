Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTIL shares. BidaskClub raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.