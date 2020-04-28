Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $316.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

