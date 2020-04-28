Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,342 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pagerduty by 37.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at $18,619,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,546 shares of company stock worth $1,811,516.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

NYSE PD opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

