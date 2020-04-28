Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,780 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Urogen Pharma worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URGN stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $505.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

