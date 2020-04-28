Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

NYSE:AHT opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

