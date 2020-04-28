Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,790 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of ORBCOMM worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ORBC opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $203.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

