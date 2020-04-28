Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,832 Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Funko worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

FNKO opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.87. Funko Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

