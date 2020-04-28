Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Daily Journal worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DJCO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Daily Journal during the third quarter worth about $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average of $268.01.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter.

DJCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.