Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.