General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Up 2.6%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 180,499 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 252,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of General Moly in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

