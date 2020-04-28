Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

