Galera Therapeutics’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GRTX) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 5th. Galera Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Galera Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $316.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

