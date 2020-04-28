FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Up 5.2%

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.42, 4,031,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,071,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 82,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

