Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $162,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.