Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franco Nevada.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 533,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 37.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,819,000 after acquiring an additional 310,029 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.27.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.