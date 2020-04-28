Founders Capital Management Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

