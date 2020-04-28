Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.82, approximately 1,319,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,543,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

