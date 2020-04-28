Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security has set its FY20 guidance at $3.83-4.03 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

