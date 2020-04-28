Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Five Below by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.94. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

