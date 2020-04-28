Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Five Below by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

FIVE stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

